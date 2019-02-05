Saints fans across Baton Rouge join in the Boycott Bowl

BATON ROUGE- A few weeks ago spirits were high coming off the Saints playoff win, and we all know what happened since then, but Saints fans can always find a reason to celebrate.

All week long there have been signs that Baton Rouge wouldn't be tuning in to the Super Bowl and that isn't more evident than at the Creole Cabana where instead of airing the big game, they replayed the best game, the 2009 Super Bowl.

“This is what it's all about. all these people here in their Saints gear, Saints love”

The venue also offered a variety of activities to distract patrons from the heartbreak of not being at the bowl today, including beach volleyball and corn hole. Fans who would traditionally be parked on their couches in front of the TV but they opted to boycott Sunday.

"We're here to support the Who Dat’s of course, and we're shocked that we're not in Atlanta,’ said Saints Fan Susu Kellam.

However, the night wasn't all about ignoring the past. Some things just can't be forgotten or forgiven.

"Been a Saints fan all my life. I love the Saints, and we were robbed a few weeks ago."