Roux Louisiana: Blackened Alligator

BATON ROUGE - Roux Louisiana at Phil Brady's Chef David Johnson stopped by 2une In for his second appearance as our December Chef of the Month.

On the menu this week: Blacked Alligator. Click on the video link to see how it's done!

Blackened Alligator with Andouille, Fig and Brussel Sprouts

1 pound alligator tail

1 pound andouille sausage

1 cup Brussel sprouts

1/2 cup figs

1 tablespoon creole seasoning

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup green onions

Directions:

Season the alligator. Put oil in skillet and heat on high. Once heated, add gator and andouille sausage. Allow to blacken. Add Brussel sprouts, figs, and cook until Brussel sprouts are tender. Add green onions and remove from heat.

Serve over cream style grits.

2une In each Wednesday of December for more delicious recipes from Roux Louisiana.