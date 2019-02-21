Road projects get jump start with money from city-parish

BATON ROUGE - Money is available earlier than expected for roads in Baton Rouge. Five projects are being fast tracked with refinanced bonds providing $40 million.

The extra money will go toward a Highland-Burbank connector, south of LSU's campus. A major upgrade to Nicholson Drive in that same area. Road expansions on Glen Oaks Drive and Jones Creek Road and an extension of recent improvements to O'Neal Lane.

During the five year project, workers expanded O'Neal from two lanes to four between I-12 and South Harrell's Ferry.

Crews will now go in to do the same thing between South Harrell's Ferry and George O'Neal.

People who live and work around O'Neal say they're not looking forward to dealing with more traffic, but believe in the end it will be worth it.

"In the beginning it might be a little more difficult, people might be a little inconvenienced," said City Cafe owner, Charles Miranda. "But I think what you have to look at is down the road what the results of the positive things are going to bring here."

Two more lanes and sidewalks will be added and planners say, paired with other improvements, the extension will ease traffic and create better flow.

Work is set to begin on O'Neal later this year.