Restaurant worker talks about being held up

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Baton Rouge Subway early Friday morning.

Detectives said an armed man walked into the Subway at 127 State Street around 7:30 a.m. and demanded money. After grabbing the cash police said the man also stole an employee's vehicle, a gray Volkswagen Jetta, with license plate YUE116.

Investigators said the robber was a black male around 5'4" to 5'6" with a medium build, bald, and last seen wearing a white and blue plaid shirt with dark-colored shorts and a khaki visor.

The assistant manager on duty this morning, who did not want to be identified, said she was setting up the shop and baking bread when the man walked behind the counter with a gun.

"All the sudden he just popped up in front of me with a gun," she said. "Every time I close my eyes I picture that gun in my face."

Surveillance video shows the man holding the weapon and the woman unlocking the safe. After he finished gathering the money, the Subway employee said the man asked for her keys. She handed them over and he took her car.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the man responsible should call the BRPD Armed Robbery Division at (225) 389-3845.