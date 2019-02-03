Restaurant near LSU cancels karaoke night following rash of violance

BATON ROUGE - The Mellow Mushroom in Baton Rouge has canceled karaoke nights at the location on Burbank Drive due to the recent string of violence reported in the area.

Authorities have responded to several shootings in the area this month.

At the beginning of the month, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed outside an apartment complex on Burbank Drive. Authorities say Andferenee James Holden was taken to a local hospital but died as a result of his injuries. No arrests have been made at this time.

Chaos and panic broke out near the Mellow Mushroom last week after a gunshot was fired in the area. The incident led to hysteria among patrons trying to leave. At least one person attempting to drive out of the parking lot got caught in the crowd, and was attacked.

Two people are facing weapons charges after the incident.

The most recent shooting was reported this week at Taco Bell. The restaurant was closed the following day for an investigation.