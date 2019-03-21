Residents fed up with constant brown water in Livingston Parish neighborhood

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood say they've had enough of the brown water that's become a constant nuisance in their daily lives.

The French Settlement Water Company blames the problem on manganese inside the pipes, adding that there won't be a long-term solution until sometime next year. But residents say that answer's not good enough.

"Some people make jokes about it and say 'that's cofee, or tea.' It's the color of black coffee," said Bridget Cutrer, one of those fed up homeowners. "This last time? The water's been brown about 5 days now."

Cutrer and her neighbors says it gets this way every month, often several times over the 30-day period. During those times, Cutrer's family can't bathe, cook or even drink a glass of water.

"You just try your best not to let the water get in your kids' mouths or noses. I've had to take my kids to other people houses for baths... It's all we can do."

The water company attributes the issue to the fact Dawson Lane is at the end of the "Rural Water System", saying customer-induced 'shocks' to the system is knocking the manganese loose inside the pipes.

The company added that it would need to treat the pipes, which would make the problem worse before it gets better. It also says a new well coming in 2018 should help the problem.