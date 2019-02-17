Report released on firing of Denham Springs Police chief

DENHAM SPRINGS - The city of Denham Springs released a 200-page report on the investigation into recently-fired police Chief Scott Jones.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained the report Thursday. It states that an arrest warrant was issued on January 15 for Councilman Chris Davis. The next day Mayor Gerard Landry told Chief Jones to execute the warrant by the letter of the law. However, Davis was only given a misdemeanor summons two days later instead of being arrested.



Jones was fired last week after he was first placed on leave as the city investigated how the department handled the domestic violence case involving Davis. A police department captain, Steve Kistler, was also fired in an emotional city council meeting.

Both men had been the center of previous investigations dealing with how the department operates.

