Report: Number of accidents at Walker roundabouts slowly decreasing
WALKER - The number of car crashes at the controversial roundabouts in Livingston Parish are decreasing, police say.
According to a report from the Livingston Parish News, recent statistics have been compiled on the number of accidents at roundabouts in Walker off I-12.
In 2018, police investigated 148 accidents—that's roughly 2.8 per week. Captain John Sharp says the last count averaged just over three accidents a week at the roundabouts.
"The current number shows that we're averaging just a shade under three a week, so it seems to be trending downward," Capt. Sharp said.
Installed in 2017, the traffic circles were initially confusing to many drivers. Officials say the roundabouts seemed to be causing more problems than solutions. In November 2018, DOTD installed overhead lights in the area, hoping to make the roadway safer for travelers.
"I would say that the small reduction is the result of people becoming more familiar with the roundabouts and learning how to negotiate them," he said.
None of the accidents in 2018 were fatal.
