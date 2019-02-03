58°
Rep. Garret Graves presents president with king cake

NEW ORLEANS – Baton Rouge-area congressman Rep. Garret Graves presented President Donald Trump with a king cake on the tarmac Monday as the president arrived for a speech before farmers attending a convention in Louisiana.

President Trump spoke at the Farm Bureau Convention in New Orleans. Ahead of his speech, he landed in Air Force One at the airport in New Orleans where area congressmen and senators greeted him.

Graves brought a king cake to deliver to the president.

In a Twitter thread about the particular variety, Graves said it was a cream cheese king cake from Rouses.

Rouses is rapidly expanding in the Baton Rouge area and recently opened a location near LSU off Burbank.

Rep. Garret Graves gives president king cake...
NEW ORLEANS – Baton Rouge-area congressman Rep. Garret Graves presented President Donald Trump with a king cake on the tarmac... More >>
