Relief coming for residents in Donaldsonville over sewer problems

DONALDSONVILLE- A major sewer project is about to get kicked off in the city of Donaldsonville in an effort to upgrade the infrastructure there.



For years, residents have complained about overflowing sewage whenever it rains. Recently, Mayor Leroy Sullivan said the city received $7.1 million dollars from DEQ to upgrade the lines. That money will have to be paid back over the next 20 years. Sullivan said residents can expect an increase in their bills, but any increases won't come until January or February of next year.



"It's going to alleviate the load on our system that we have during heavy rains," Sullivan said.



In 2013, WBRZ profiled the problems in Donaldsonville due to the aging infrastructure. Residents said then they could hardly breathe.



"It's the worst possible smell, it makes you want to gag and throw up," a resident said.



Today, Mary Vinette feels for her neighbors and says she'll believe a fix is coming when she sees it.



"It's terrible," Vinette said. "No one should have to live like that. It's not happening to the politician. Why should it happen to other citizens?"



Sullivan said the first part of the project should be completed next year. Residents can expect the rest of it to be finished in 2018.