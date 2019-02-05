Raid nets crack, several arrests

DONALDSONVILLE - Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested four people and seized thousands of dollars worth of crack cocaine during two early morning raids.

Deputies found 2.5 ounces of crack at Robert Bennett's home, about $5,000 worth of drugs, after they say he flushed the evidence down the toilet. Deputies were able to find the drugs in the sewage system before they could be destroyed.

Five children were also present at the home, they were all released to family members before the pair were arrested.

Deputies arrested Robert Bennett, 32, and Alexcia Etienne, 26, charging both with possession of to distribute crack cocaine and possession in the presence of a minor.

After executing a second search warrant deputies arrested Quincy Nicholas, 34, and Oscar Bennett, 29, when they found more than 6 ounces of crack, marijuana, MDMA, hydrocodone, oxycontin and scales. In all the value of the drugs seized totals more than $20,000 and deputies found an additional $5,000 cash at Nicholas' residence.

Nicholas was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone, possession of schedule oxycodone, possession of ecstasy, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oscar Bennett was charged with possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.

The raids follow an extensive investigation into the sale of crack-cocaine in Donaldsonville and was spurred by the Safe Streets program initiated by Sheriff Jeff Wiley.

After executing the search warrants, deputies continued to serve more than 200 bench warrants inDonaldsonville, arresting people who failed to show up to court.

Deputies tell News 2 many of the people with bench warrants were initially arrested during the Safe Streets program, and this roundup targeted offenders who skipped out on a judge.