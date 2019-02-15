President Trump and First Lady observe moment of silence on 9/11

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is presided over his first 9/11 commemoration in office Monday morning.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in 2001 when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York's World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The president and first lady Melania Trump observed a moment of silence at the White House on Monday morning. The remembrance is scheduled for about the time the first plane struck one of the Twin Towers on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.

Trump and his wife also are to pay their respects at a Pentagon observance. Vice President Mike Pence is to represent the administration at an observance at the 9/11 memorial in Shanksville.