Police searching for suspect after truck stolen from food mart

BALDWIN- Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who stole a truck from a business on Main Street in St. Mary Parish.

The blue and tan 2000 Ford F-350 was taken from the Baldwin Food Mart on April 23 around 7 p.m. Through the course of the investigation, police obtained video of the suspect.

Police located the truck out of parish on April 26 and returned it to the owner. No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information on the crime can call the Baldwin Police Department at 923-6938.