Police rescue wedding party from flooded road

BOGOTA, N.J. (AP) - Police came to the rescue when heavy downpours flooded a street, trapping a bride, groom and their wedding party in a car.

It happened Saturday in Bogota as storms spread across northern New Jersey. Video posted by police on Facebook shows the bride in her gown on the roof of the car, which had water midway up its grill.

Police used a Humvee to make the rescue. Officers posted that while the couple got off to a rough start, the department wished them a lifetime of "love and adventure."

