62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police: Man uses rock to break into seafood restaurant, steals crawfish

Related Story

ZACHARY - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a local market and took off with a load of seafood.

Zachary police say the man used a rock to break a window at Tucker's Seafood around 2:45 a.m. Saturday. Officials believe he left the store with stolen crawfish, shrimp, and fish.

Evidence from the fishy heist was located behind a nearby dumpster.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.

News
Police: Man uses rock to break into...
Police: Man uses rock to break into seafood restaurant, steals crawfish
ZACHARY - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a local market and took off with a... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 Wednesday, February 20, 2019 12:20:00 PM CST February 20, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days