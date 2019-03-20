39°
Police: Escaped school shooter captured

LIMA, OH - A teenager convicted of killing three Ohio high school students has been captured after escaping from prison, and two prisoners who fled with him are also back in custody.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction says State Highway Patrol troopers found 19-year-old T.J. Lane at 1:20 a.m. Friday, hiding by a church about 100 yards away.

Authorities say the convicted Chardon High School shooter and two other prisoners had scrambled over a fence hours earlier at a state prison in Lima (LY'-muh), about 80 miles south of Toledo.

One was quickly captured. Troopers then found Lane.

Lt. Eric Caudill at the patrol's hub in Columbus says the third prisoner was found about three hours after Lane. Caudill didn't immediately have details about how or where.

