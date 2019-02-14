Pointe Coupee searching for culprits behind string of church, school burglaries

POINTE COUPEE - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is looking for those responsible for a series of burglaries over the past few weeks.

Lieutenant Craig Dabadie says multiple churches and one school have been hit by the thieves.

Items such as televisions and other electronics were taken from St. Jude Spirit and Worship Center in New Roads. The church has been broken into four times.

"He disrespected my God," said churchgoer Patricia Jackson about the thief. "The children had this huge pickle jar with all their coins that they had saved and we were going to do some things with that and its gone."

Surveillance videos show the burglars at the STEM Magnet Academy of Pointe Coupee and another from one of the churches.

"I've never seen something of this magnitude," Lt. Nick Gremillion of the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said. "[At the school] he located a 64-inch television set. He loaded it up and carried it off on his back."

Authorities believe the crimes are connected. They have not given details on suspects at this time.

Investigators also say whoever is purchasing the stolen items will face charges.

If you have any information about the burglaries, contact the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Department at 225-694-3737.