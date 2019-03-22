60°
Pastor prays stolen tools are returned

BATON ROUGE – A Capital City Lowe’s donated “quite a few” tools to a pastor who lost his tools to thieves earlier this week.

The national home improvement store donated the tools to Pastor H. Lewis Jones and the United Methodist Church Thursday.

Tuesday, Jones had to call police after someone broke in and stole the tools he was using to repair his flood damaged church.

Now, the pastor is simply asking for the thief to return the tools taken.

"It was hard to come by the tools, and now we'll have to replace them. Just bring the tools back," said Jones.

After his story aired, WBRZ viewers reached out to ask how they could help.

Watch the Facebook live event here to see the donation. 

