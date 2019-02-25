Parkview Baptist Division 2

56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
We know the Baton Rouge area will bring home at least one state title after Friday. Now, we just have to figure who it will be.

In Division II, it's an all-BR final, as No. 1 University Lab faces off against No. 7 Parkview Baptist. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.

The District 7-3A rivals have already squared off against each other, with the Cubs taking the first meeting 28-7.

Both teams have steadily improved since that meeting, as the Eagles have gone 5-1, including averaging over 37 points in their three playoff games. For the Cubs, they've gone on to roll teams by an average of over 51 points since.

A state title for U-High would mark its first championship in football since 1988, and it's third in school history. For Parkview, this would mark their third championship in five years, and fifth in the last 15 years.

Also Friday, in Division IV, No. 5 Southern Lab competing for their 3rd state in school history, when they take on No.6 Ouachita Christian. These two teams met in the quarterfinals last year, with the Kittens stealing one on the road, 20-14.

Kickoff for the Division IV final is set for 10 a.m. 

Baton Rouge area teams gear up for big championship Friday
