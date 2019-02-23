74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Parking attendant arrested in underage girl's bedroom overnight

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A man employed as a ticket writer at an area university was arrested overnight after being found in the bedroom of an underage girl.

Forice Burrel, 21, was booked into jail on carnal knowledge of a juvenile, simple battery and aggravated assault charges. Burrel was found hiding in the closet of the girl's bedroom by her mother. The unidentified woman tried to fend-off Burrel with a hammer, police said, but after a struggle inside the Marque Ann Drive home, Burrel was able to take the hammer from the adult and held it against her head.

While arguing with the underage girl's mom, Burrel said he was a police officer. But, in fact, Burrel was a parking ticket attendant at Southern University where he writes tickets.  He has since resigned, a university spokesperson said Tuesday. 

The mother was not booked.

Police described the initial sexual encounter between Burrel and the girl as consensual.
**********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

News
Parking attendant arrested in underage girl's bedroom...
Parking attendant arrested in underage girl's bedroom overnight
BATON ROUGE - A man employed as a ticket writer at an area university was arrested overnight after being found... More >>
2 years ago Tuesday, November 22 2016 Nov 22, 2016 Tuesday, November 22, 2016 10:28:00 AM CST November 22, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days