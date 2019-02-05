Parishioners unsure as St. Pius Church prepares to close

BATON ROUGE - Parishioners heard the news in Sunday morning mass. St. Pius X Church in North Baton Rouge is set to close its doors.

Father Frank Bass delivered the message himself. St. Pius will soon be merged with St. Isadore Parish in Baker.

"It is going to be a bigger family, But I think it'd be a big mistake to gloss over the fact that a real death has occurred," Reverend Bass said.

The decision to merge the two churches came after much consideration and planning. But diocese officials say the church has been losing members and is facing serious financial issues and a lack of available priests. And the August flood only made things worse.

Bass said the catastrophic effects of the flood have been driving church members out of the parish.

Chuch usher Leroy David has belonged to this parish for more than 50 years.

"I really don't care for the merger, but what I can't do anything about it you know," David said.

Back in the 1980s, a school here also faced financial woes. It too merged with St. Isadore.

Church goers are unsure of what church they will attend. David says it's unlikely he will make the move to St. Isadore.

After being founded in 1963, the church will no longer exist come May 31.