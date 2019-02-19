Paris Flannigan - 2 Questions

Paris Flannigan is a native of Lawtell, Louisiana, and graduated from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in the Fall of 2015 with a degree in Journalism. She has previously worked at News 15 in Lafayette where she was the weekend videographer and multimedia journalist.

Paris chose a career on TV because she always wanted to tell stories. While always having a camera on her side, she has always wanted to tell a story from a visual standpoint.

Currently living in Baton Rouge, Paris loves going to parks and also sightseeing. She also enjoys cooking and watching movies.

Facebook: PFlanniganWBRZ

Twitter: @paris_flannigan

Email: pflannigan@wbrz.com