Parents furious after video shows student violently punched at middle school

BELLE ROSE - In a shocking cell phone video, a student at Belle Rose Middle School can be seen getting punched in a locker room by another student, whose fist was wrapped in a towel. Although the students were on school property, there was no adult in sight.

"The sad part is he notified a teacher about the incident,” said LaQuan Douglas, the mother of the student seen being punched.

Douglas said she was not informed about the incident in the Belle Rose locker room on Wednesday until her son told her. And it wasn't until late Thursday night that she saw the video, which was already making rounds on social media.

“From Wednesday, no one from Belle Rose Middle has contacted me. The only contact I had was an all-call they had telling parents about a school dance today,” she said.

According to her son, he told not one but two teachers earlier that day of a possible problem, which was hours before he was left with a serious concussion and no adult to be found.

“One of the teachers had told him if anything happens, ‘come to me’,” said Douglas. “'If you can't go, come to me, tell me,' and that's what he did.”

The superintendent for the Assumption Parish School Board would not comment, but he did release a statement -in part- saying: "our students' safety is paramount to us...however; and to preserve the integrity of the investigations by other authorities, the district will not disclose any further information concerning this matter."

Douglas says the school board’s statement comes too late for her son, who was taken to the hospital as a result of his injuries.

“If anybody would've seen the video of what happened to my son, who was born at 26 weeks who had to fight to get here, I don't want that to happen to no one's kids,” she said.