67°
Latest Weather Blog
Outdoors Report: Flying and Fishing
Related Story
LAFITTE, LA - You may have heard of Fly Fishing.
You may have even heard of flying fish.
But in this week's Outdoors Report, John Jackson along with Sports Director Michael Cauble experienced Flying and Fishing.
At the Bourgeois Charters in Lafitte in Lafitte, a plane ride takes you out for the fishing experience of a lifetime at the Chandelier Islands. It's a view, you'd have to see to believe. (Hint: watch the video.)
News
LAFITTE, LA - You may have heard of Fly Fishing. You may have even heard of flying fish. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Man arrested after kicking shoplifter in head outside Mall of Louisiana
-
Veteran surprised with Chevy Cruze at LSU baseball season opener
-
Valentine's Day arrangements don't arrive, customers not happy
-
Jones Creek development fined nearly $100K
-
$600K seized, five dealers arrested in Ascension drug bust