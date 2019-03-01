One-year suspension recommended for law professor for her role in Council on Aging will

BATON ROUGE - A board convened by Southern University System President Ray Belton recommends a hefty suspension without pay for Southern University Law Professor Dorothy Jackson for her role in a questionable will at the East Baton Rouge Council on aging, according to the Advocate.

Jackson, who is a board member at the EBR Council on Aging, drafted the will for Helen Plummer at the Southern University Elder Law Clinic. Jackson remains under investigation by the State Office of Disciplenary Counsel.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit first reported on the questionable will last March. On Wednesday, the Plummer family settled her estate, which leaves all of Plummer's money to her blood relatives and none to Council on Aging Director Tasha Clark Amar.

It was discovered after Plummer's death that Clark Amar named herself in the will that would have benefited her to the tune of $100,000. Clark Amar was to be the overseer of Plummer's assets. Following intense media scrutiny, Clark Amar and Jackson both backed off the will.

However, according to the Advocate, "A group of Southern Law Center faculty members has proposed stiff penalties, including a year off work without pay for Dorothy Jackson, a professor who wrote the will and briefly acted as an attorney in the controversial succession of an elderly Baton Rouge woman who died last year."

The Advocate report stated "... a public records request shows the panel found Jackson behaved unprofessionally with respect to Plummer and that her conduct was seriously prejudicial to the Southern University System and Souther University Law Center."

Jackson remains on leave from Southern University.

Although Plummer's estate was settled in court yesterday, Clark Amar is suing the Plummer family for defamation. Those court dates are still pending.