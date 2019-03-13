OLOL unveils new emergency room expansion

BATON ROUGE - Hospital leaders at Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center unveiled a new children's emergency room and expansion of its adult emergency department Tuesday.

The expansion increases the number of beds from 14 to 20 on the children's side, and 45 to 59 on the adult side.

The ER is also now divided into four subsections, with a fast-track unit for minor illnesses, Treatment Center for mid-level care, the main emergency room for critical patients and trauma center for the most critical. Hospital leaders hope the changes will streamline efforts to make wait times shorter and provide a higher quality of care.

Currently, OLOL is working on becoming a level one trauma center. That distinction means the hospital can provide trauma care 24/7. The hospital is working on the research aspect of the requirement, and should know something in the next two years. Already, CEO Scott Wester said the hospital operates as a level one with their staffing and doctors.

"What happens between a level one and a level two is you have to have publications of research that you do within your level two designated center," OLOL CEO Scott Wester said.

Ultimately, today's expansion is part of a push for better care according to hospital officials.

"When you look at what we've done today, and the whole renovation of our Emergency Room Services including our trauma, there's not many places in the country that have pieces and parts put together like that," Wester said.