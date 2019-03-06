Officials consider $110M Baton Rouge Zoo upgrade, relocation

BATON ROUGE- Officials are considering a $110 million upgrade at Baton Rouge Zoo that could include moving it to a different location.



East Baton Rouge Parish Recreation and Park Commission officials say no decisions have been made yet.



Friends of the Baton Rouge Zoo, which is a citizens group that supports the zoo, hired a consulting firm to examine ways the facility could be improved. The consultants made several recommendations, including the possible relocation.



If the park's commission follows the firm's recommended timeline, a decision on relocating can be made within six to nine months.



With the proposed changes, the firm's study says the zoo could raise its average annual attendance from 250,000 visitors to 375,000 and contribute $24 million annually to the local economy.