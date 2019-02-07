North BR residents welcome police body cameras

BATON ROUGE - Police officers in North Baton Rouge could be wearing body cameras as early as October in a pilot program to test out the technology.



The program would outfit officers in the Baton Rouge Police Department's First District that covers North Baton Rouge. Metro Council members set up a committee that will review the use of the cameras. Residents in the area say they back the use of body cameras.



"I think it should go all across the United States, all across the country, not just here," said barber Donteal Spencer. "This type of negativity is going on all over, not just in Baton Rouge, Louisiana."



The debate over body cameras has been ongoing in Baton Rouge the past few months. Now police officers will try out the cameras while the committee keeps an eye on the effectiveness. Residents believe the cameras could help to mend trust issues with police in the 70805 community.



"Right now it seems like they've been acting without reproach. They can just do whatever they want and we're left to just, you know, to grieve and complain, but they're never held accountable. That's the whole thing," said Scott Campbell. "I mean they're here to protect and serve, so just protect and serve us. That's all."



The 14-member committee is made up of Baton Rouge leaders, law enforcement and residents.