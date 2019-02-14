Nine-year-old recovering after being shot by pellet gun

BATON ROUGE - A 9-year-old boy is learning how to live his life all over again.



In September, Anthony Gray was accidentally shot in the head with a pellet gun by his younger cousin. Family members said the pellet pentrated through his skull into his brain causing the right side of Anthony's body to go numb.



Gray was transported to the intensive care unit at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital while he fought for his life.

Since the shooting, Gray has spent 3 months in physical, speech and occupational therapy.

So far, Anthony has had five surguries and will have to continue his physical therapy sessions.

The pellet still has not been removed from his brain. Doctors are still unsure when the pellet will be removed.



"It's just been a blessing to have him come so far. With all the surgies and the trips back and forth we're just blessed to have him back with us," Anthony's grandmother Connie Carr said.



If there's one thing he's ready to do is to get back with his friends and get moving on the playgound. A moment doctors didn't expect could come so soon.



"I mean it's just amazing with it still being in there.... how he's just almost back you know and I'm just blessed to have him with us," Carr said.