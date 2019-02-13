New WBR Superintedent Wes Watts

WEST BATON ROUGE - New West Baton Rouge Parish Superintendent Wes Watts is ready to hit the ground running. One of his first orders of business was to visit us this morning on 2une In.

Watts had been Zachary High School's principal since 2010 before he was tabbed to replace David Corona. He says he's enjoyed his time on the job so far.

"The people in West Baton Rouge Parish are amazing," Watts explained. "They've been warm and welcoming and they love their kids. It's a wonderful community and I'm glad to be a part of it."

Watts was barely acquainted with the job before the first crisis hit. A few weeks ago, the parish was still short 42 teachers, but Watts worked quickly to fill those vacancies.

Classes begin in West Baton Rouge Parish Aug. 11.

Watts earned a master's degree in education from the University of Southern Mississippi. He also served as Central High School's athletics director and basketball coach from 1998 to 2009.

