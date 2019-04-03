47°
BATON ROUGE - After spending five years in the NFL, best friends and former college teammates Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry share the same team once again.

The Cleveland Browns acquired Beckham, one of the most sought-after free agents, last month in the blockbuster trade of the offseason. But what was most likely lost in the shuffle for many fans was that it meant an almost unthinkable reunion with his friend and fellow Tiger Jarvis Landry.

As far back as last August, Landry was quoted saying how much he wished he could reunite with his college teammate.

Despite trade rumors circulating about Beckham and the Giants at the time, it seemed like Odell might never be traded out of New York.

With both star receivers finally reunited in Cleveland however, Nike is capitalizing on the hype with a heartwarming ad chronicling their journey from friendly high school rivals to one of the most promising receiving corps in the league.

You can see the full ad below.

WATCH: New Nike ad highlights LSU football stars' NFL reunion
1 day ago Monday, April 01 2019 Apr 1, 2019 Monday, April 01, 2019 4:50:00 PM CDT April 01, 2019

