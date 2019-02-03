New Jersey little league team honors slain Baton Rouge officers

HERSHEY, Pa. – A South New Jersey little league team honored Baton Rouge's fallen heroes last week in a unique way. Instead of wearing jerseys with their own names and numbers, the jersey names were replaced with the name and badge number of a fallen officer.

The South Jersey Sand Sharks honored the officers during their championship baseball game in Hershey, Pa, according to a Fox29 report.

"The way things have been lately with law enforcement and all the tragedies we've had, we wanted to remember our brothers and sisters who have been lost," coach Gary Brenner said.

Each player wore the name and badge number of a fallen hero after reading a short biography of the officer. The names included officers killed in Dallas as well as Baton Rouge Police officers Montrell Jackon and Matthew Gerald and East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy Brad Garafola.

"I was amazed by the pride, honor and respect that each of the player's took," Brenner told News 2's Brittany Weiss.

Brenner said a parent gave him the idea to honor the officers. He is also a 14-year veteran of the Galloway Township Police Department.

Monday, the Baton Rouge Police Department posted photos and thanked the team on their official Facebook page.

"Each of us here at BRPD is humbled by this show of support and glad it was shared with us," the facebook post said.

The Sand Sharks won the championship, but Coach Brenner told Fox29.com that they took away much more.

"It's all about teaching them the game of baseball but letting them know there's more important things than winning a baseball game. It’s teaching them life," Brenner said.