New housing development in Central

CENTRAL - New housing is catching-up with the growth in Central. 700 new homes are coming to area in the Settlement on Shoe Creek.

Mayor J.R. Shelton describes it as a "city within a city". There are plans for homes, retail space and restaurants. The neighborhood will be right in the middle of town off Sullivan Rd. near Wal-Mart.

The 700 homes range from cottages and condos to apartments and estate homes.There are 100,000 square ft. for retail, restaurants and commercial space.

The development is going through approvals in the planning and zoning process. It is expected to be on the council agenda in March. The beginning of construction is anticipated in late summer or early fall. It will take 5-7 years to complete.

