Motorcycle officer struck, killed while escorting funeral service Friday

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge police officer has died after his motorcycle was struck during a funeral escort Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported around 2:45 p.m. on Jones Creek Road near Tiger Bend Road. BRPD says officer Shane Totty, 31, was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake hospital in critical condition. DOTD traffic cameras along I-10 captured what appeared to be a motorcade escorting the injured officer.

A spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Totty was escorting a funeral procession on Jones Creek when a pick-up truck pulled in front of his motorcycle.

Totty spent hours in the hospital until police confirmed his passing just before 6 p.m.

Last year, Totty survived a hail of gunfire while checking on a reported shooting. He was hit by shrapnel and hospitalized before being released February 2018.

In a joint press conference Friday night with BRPD and EBRSO, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says the same surgery staff that performed surgery on Officer Totty in February 2018 was the same surgeon on call Friday when he was struck.

"There's so much we ask of our officers," BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said during the same press conference. "And there's nothing easy about policing."

There is currently no word on potential charges related to the crash.

Friday evening, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement in honor of Cpl. Totty:

My heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fellow officers of Baton Rouge Police Corporal Shane Totty, who lost his life today in the line of duty. Our community mourns Cpl. Totty, one of BRPD’s best and brightest young officers who was wholly dedicated to serving the people of Baton Rouge.

Every day our men and women in blue put their lives on the line to protect the citizens of this great city. Please keep his family, friends, and fellow officers in your prayers during this extremely difficult time.

In recognition of Cpl. Totty and his service to our community, I have ordered that all flags at public buildings in East Baton Rouge Parish be flown at half-staff until his burial.

Law enforcement is calling for flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of officer Shane Totty.

Sheriff Sid Gautreaux also offered condolences from EBRSO:

Please join with me in prayer for Cpl. Shane Totty’s family and the Baton Rouge Police Department. We pray for peace and comfort during this difficult time. We will honor and remember this young man who committed his life to serving the public.