More information released about Walker murder

WALKER - Police in Walker released more information Wednesday evening about a murder investigation at a gated complex.

Captain John Sharp said a woman was found shot and killed around noon in a townhome located at the Village Maison complex off Village Drive.

"It's certainly a poor way to start out the year. You know Walker is a very quiet community, and we don't typically have crimes like this. It's been several years since we've had a homicide, and it's very disappointing to have to start the year off dealing with something like this," Sharp said.

Police said they were searching for her vehicle, a black Lexus sedan, but did not release any additional details. Capt. Sharp said they were still taking witness statements from people living at the complex.

Investigators are also looking at surveillance video taken from security cameras at the complex.

"It's a little scary knowing that's right across the street from your house," neighbor Johnny Allen said. "But I'm glad police are here now."

IMAGE: Walker Police