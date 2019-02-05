Monday morning video forecast

The big story will be the gradual warming of temperatures over the next three to four days. The tradeoff is that the warmth will come with more clouds, better rain chances and some fog.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Skies will be filled with clouds for much of the day as moisture increases to form an isolated showers and possibly even an afternoon thunderstorm. Rain coverage will be on the order of 40 percent with high temperature striding for the low 70s. Overnight will be cloudy and foggy with lows in the mid 60s.

Up Next: Highs will start out the work week in the mid to low 70s and increase to the upper 70s and possibly even eclipse 80 degrees by both Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated to scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for Tuesday. Moisture will be abundant across the southeast and coupled with a bit of instability and lift, the showers could be numerous at times. Rainfall totals will not be impressive though, and it appears only a half inch or so will fall through Thursday. A cold front will push through on Thursday night briefly restoring at or below average temperatures.

THE EXPLANATION:

Temperatures and dew points continue to increase across the forecast area thanks to persistent onshore flow. Saturation and moisture transport has led to advection fog and this will continue to be an issue through midweek. The moisture has also allowed a few shallow showers to develop due to a weak impulse in the upper levels of the atmosphere. As these very subtle features roll overhead, there will be times where showers develop through Tuesday but nothing substantial is expected. An upper level ridge will move overhead and squelch rain development on Wednesday. A few peeks of sunshine may even portend a run at 80 degrees for the first time in 2019. Beyond that, a broad trough moving across the northern two thirds of the United States will send a cold front into the region Thursday night into Friday. This will bring more widespread showers and a shot of some cooler air. Expect highs and lows to drop about 20 degrees by Friday and Saturday.

