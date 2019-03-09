Miles addresses firing rumors at press conference

BATON ROUGE - Les Miles said there may be a discussion coming about his status as LSU's head football coach, but he won't get into it until the last game of the season is behind him and his Tigers.



Miles took a few minutes at the start of his weekly press conference to address the rumors that LSU's three-game losing skid could mean he was out as head coach. He said the discussion was a valid one, but not one he was going to let distract him from coaching.

Miles also remarked he didn't plan on reading a lot of newspapers or watching TV until the Texas A&M game is behind him, and referenced rumors in 2007 that he was leaving for Michigan which turned out to be false.

Some media outlets speculated before Saturday's Ole Miss game that Miles could be playing for his job at the Magnolia Bowl. After LSU put up a lopsided 38-17 loss, NOLA.com reported that LSU donors were on board buying out his contract, which would take $15 million, and hiring Florida State's Jimbo Fisher.

When asked Monday about the rumors, Fisher told media in Florida he does not comment about job rumors and "there is no opening" at LSU.

Jimbo on LSU rumors. 'I have no comment. I have a policy I don't speak about jobs. (says unfair to everyone). And there is no opening.'#FSU — Tom D'Angelo (@tomdangelo44) November 23, 2015

LSU dropped out of the national rankings after the loss to Ole Miss. They had been ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation before the post-bye week losing streak happened.

The Tigers host Texas A&M in Baton Rouge Saturday, Nov. 28 with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.