Man pulls driver from wreck after 18-wheeler drives off Basin Bridge

BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler crash on I-10 sent a truck over the side of the Basin Bridge Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 4:40 p.m., destroying the barrier and dropping the 18-wheeler on the roadway below. Louisiana State Police say the truck drove off the bridge near the Butte La Rose exit.

Jason Thibodeaux, a DOTD worker who was heading home from Baton Rouge, saw the truck crash into the guard rail before crossing both lanes and driving over the inside barrier.

Thibodeaux says he didn't think twice about running to the driver's aid. He said he could see the driver was still conscious and buckled into his seat when he used a rock to bust out the big rig's windows and drag the man to safety.

The driver, who works for Steven Dupuis Oil, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was cited for careless operation of a vehilce.

The secretary of the DOTD, Dr. Shawn Wilson, provided the following statement regarding Tuesday's incident:

"I’m proud that Jason Thibodeaux who works in Bridge Maintenance stepped up to help. This is not the first time, and it won't be the last, that someone from the DOTD helps a citizen in need. Keeping the public safe is our top priority. We work to instill safety to our team and the traveling public. That mindset worked well today. As we prepare for Work Zone Awareness Week, I would encourage everyone to make safety a priority, this would have been much worse if this were a construction zone."

Workers have placed cones in the area where the barrier was destroyed.