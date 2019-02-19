Man dies after lightning strike affects 14

55°
LOS ANGELES - A coroner's official says a 20-year-old man has died after lightning struck or rattled 14 people at popular Venice Beach in Los Angeles and Catalina Island.

Los Angeles County coroner's Lt. Larry Dietz says the man was taken from the beach and pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday afternoon.

Dietz says he can't confirm whether the man was a swimmer who was pulled from the water and given CPR.

The lightning struck as rare summer thunderstorms hit Southern California.

Thirteen people, including a 15-year-old boy, were examined after the strike. Los Angeles fire spokeswoman Katherine Main says they had effects ranging from anxiety to needing CPR, although not all may actually have been struck.

Nine went to hospitals, where one remains in critical condition.

Lightning also struck a 57-year-old man on a golf course on Santa Catalina Island. He's in stable condition.

