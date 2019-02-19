Man arrested, another wanted in connection to deadly shooting on Jackson Avenue

UPDATE: A second man is in custody following a deadly shooting that took place last week. BRPD says 27-year-old Corey Chaney turned himself in Sunday. He faces a second-degree murder charge.

BATON ROUGE - One man is behind bars and another is still at large in connection to a deadly shooting on Jackson Avenue Thursday.

A Baton Rouge Police Department official said William Patrick Womack, 28, was charged in the shooting death of Curley Woods. Woods, 57, was found dead in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue early Thursday morning.

Police obtained a video recording of the area that shows the incident in detail, according to arrest records. In the recording, the victim is seen walking on Jackson Avenue as a 2000's model Ford Taurus Station, also on Jackson Avenue, approaches the intersection of Plank Road.

The video shows the victim turn around and walk towards the vehicle, before quickly turning back around in an attempt to run away. As he attempted to run, Woods collapsed in the roadway where he was discovered by police.

Police spotted the suspect vehicle on Friday and performed a traffic stop. The registered owner of the vehicle was driving, and she was told why she was stopped. She then told police the only other person who used this car was Womack.

A search warrant was conducted at Womack's residence on Bay Street, where he attempted to flee out the back before being detained. Womack told authorities that the person in the car with him, 27-year-old Corey Chaney, was the one who shot Woods. Womack also provided additional details, which police said was inconsistent with video evidence.

Womack was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Chaney remains at large. Around 7 p.m. Friday, BRPD Special Response Teams searched a home on Jackson Avenue in relation to the homicide.