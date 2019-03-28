Mall at Cortana to get face-lift

BATON ROUGE - People who shop at the Mall at Cortana have something to look forward to in the near future.

A district meeting headed up by councilperson Donna Collins-Lewis Thursday night welcomed community input on plans to revitalize the mall.

Ownership has recently changed and one of the new owners says they are working with national and regional retailers to bring more stores to the mall.

Collins-Lewis says not only will the inside of the mall be addressed but hopefully the outside will be improved as well.

"We're looking at not just the inside of the mall...we're looking at the exterior of the mall. It does need a facelift. We're looking at some of the parking areas," said the councilperson.

According to the owner, shoppers should see progress by next summer.