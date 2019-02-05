67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU vs Oregon State Preview

Related Story

OMAHA - The journey in the College World Series for the LSU Tigers picks up Monday night after a thrilling win over the weekend.

The Tigers rallied Saturday night against Florida State in the eighth inning to win their 17th straight game with a 5-4 victory.

Jared Poche' worked 2 2/3 shutout innings in a rare relief appearance.

The Tigers will play the Oregon St. Beavers tonight at 6p.m. in the Bracket 1 winners' game.

News
LSU takes on Oregon St. tonight in...
LSU takes on Oregon St. tonight in the College World Series
OMAHA - The journey in the College World Series for the LSU Tigers picks up Monday night after a thrilling... More >>
1 year ago Monday, June 19 2017 Jun 19, 2017 Monday, June 19, 2017 5:44:00 PM CDT June 19, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days