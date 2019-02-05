67°
LSU vs Oregon State Preview
OMAHA - The journey in the College World Series for the LSU Tigers picks up Monday night after a thrilling win over the weekend.
The Tigers rallied Saturday night against Florida State in the eighth inning to win their 17th straight game with a 5-4 victory.
Jared Poche' worked 2 2/3 shutout innings in a rare relief appearance.
The Tigers will play the Oregon St. Beavers tonight at 6p.m. in the Bracket 1 winners' game.
