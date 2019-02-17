LSU to investigate Cassidy

BATON ROUGE - An LSU spokesperson said Monday they will investigate Rep. Bill Cassidy's employment with the university following allegations he was paid for work he never did.

Senator Mary Landrieu used the reports as she presses toward election day this Saturday in a tough runoff challenge by Cassidy.

According to multiple reports and documents, when Cassidy took office in Congress he cut a deal with LSU to continue to receive a substantial portion of his pay while only completing 20 percent of the hours he'd normally work.

That worked out to Cassidy having to put in 30 hours a month, but timesheets from the LSU School of Medicine which were provided to News 2 show Cassidy recorded a much smaller number, sometimes fewer than ten hours a month while still collecting his full pay.

Senator Mary Landrieu pushed the reports Monday, claiming they were evidence Cassidy committed fraud.

"All of the public documents that have been released strongly suggest that he did do the work he was paid for," Landrieu said at a press event.

Cassidy would not make himself available to discuss the allegations, but a staffer told News 2 the Congressman may have actually done the work and just didn't correctly record his time, or did work off-site that wasn't recorded as being at the hospital.

At her press event, Landrieu pointed to dates where Cassidy recorded he was working for LSU but also voting at the Capitol. Cassidy's staffer said he could have been answering emails or taking phone calls as part of his obligations.

Landrieu pointed to Cassidy's prominent use of his medical degree in campaign ads, where he would often appear in a doctor's coat and stethoscope.

"Even from his first commercial, in his scrubs with a stethoscope ... Portraying himself as someone who cares deeply about the poor, sacrificed a great deal to serve the poor, and now it's pretty clear he's been serving himself," she said.