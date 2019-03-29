LSU, fired coach Les Miles agree on $1.5 million settlement

BATON ROUGE – A day after severing leftover ties with LSU and settling his contract, fired football coach Les Miles is said to be negotiating a new deal - with Kansas.

Sports Illustrated and former local sports newspaper reporter Ross Dellenger reported late Friday afternoon Miles was in final negotiations for the job and the one-time payment worked out with LSU Thursday sealed the deal. SI said it spoke with multiple sources who said Miles would be the new leader of the Jayhawks football program. SI reported the news on its website Friday afternoon.

A day earlier, Miles and LSU agreed to a one-time lump sum payment of $1.5 million. There was $6.5 million remaining on the original agreement with the Tigers which would have been binding until 2023.

Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva said discussions with Miles and his representation have taken place over the course of several weeks. Alleva said the most important single factor in negotiating a new agreement is that it gives everyone incentive to move on.

Sports reporters immediately speculated Miles was getting the Kansas gig.

“It’s time for both parties to move forward,” said Alleva. “One of the challenges of the buyout that was in place was there just wasn’t a lot of incentive to move on to other things. We were looking to provide that and Coach Miles and his representatives also were ready. It was a mutually agreed upon goal and a very positive process from beginning to end.”

“Coach Miles has always been positive about our program and has consistently supported our student athletes and our coaches,” said Alleva. “He will always be part of the great history of LSU football and I wish him and his family nothing but the very best.”

