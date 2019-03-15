LSU fined $100K after fans storm field following upset win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE - The SEC has fined LSU for its postgame celebration in Tiger Stadium Saturday.

According to a release from the SEC, the conference has handed down a fine of $100,000 to the university after ecstatic fans stormed the field following the Tigers' upset win over the #2 Georgia Bulldogs.

The Southeastern Conference is counting the offense as the school's second under its current policy. LSU was last fined in 2014 when fans took to the field to celebrate a win over Ole Miss.

LSU Athletic Director Joe Alleva said Monday:

While Saturday’s win was a moment for the LSU family to remember, on-field celebrations can be unsafe. We share the conference’s concerns for the safety of fans and the security of players and staff.

The Tigers have another huge home game on Nov. 3, when the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide comes to town. It remains to be seen if fans will try to take to the turf again, but the university is likely to bump security to avoid a third and more costly fine for that game.

I’m sure #LSU won’t mind the next fine of $250,000 if they knock off No. 1 Alabama on November 3rd. https://t.co/s3qJWnvxWA — Mike Gaither (@MikeGaitherTV) October 15, 2018

A GoFundMe to pay LSU's fine has been set up by Congressman Garret Graves.