67°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU Baseball Scouting Report
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - LSU opens the 2015 baseball tonight at The Box against the University of Kansas.
The new season brings along new hopes and high expectations. News 2's John Pastorek got a scouting report on the Tigers when he went one-on-one with head coach Paul Mainieri.
Visit our 2une In Page for more highlights from today's show.
News
BATON ROUGE - LSU opens the 2015 baseball tonight at The Box against the University of Kansas. The new... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Man arrested after kicking shoplifter in head outside Mall of Louisiana
-
Veteran surprised with Chevy Cruze at LSU baseball season opener
-
Valentine's Day arrangements don't arrive, customers not happy
-
Jones Creek development fined nearly $100K
-
$600K seized, five dealers arrested in Ascension drug bust