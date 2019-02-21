Long lines at landfill delays debris pickup

LIVINGSTON – Some may be wondering why that pile of storm debris is still sitting in front of homes. One reason is that it is taking longer just getting it to the landfill.



Piles of debris, some six feet tall, line the street in Denham Springs and causing a traffic jam at the local landfill it’s taking trash trucks almost an hour to get inside the gates.

“We are going to expand our hours as long as volume continues to roll. We're working seven days a week and we''ll probably expand in terms hours we work,” Rene’ Faucheux, of Waste Management, said.



Wast Management has called in additional workers form other parts of the region and currently the landfill in Walker is staying open seven days a week from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Waste Management officials say that residents can save time and money by allowing commercial removal services to do it.



“It's safer for them to do it that way and secondly, the more big trucks we can get in with a lot of volume the more efficient the whole operation works,” Faucheux said.



However, some rather take their own debris to the dump even with the cost of of about $40 to $50 per load.



"If you look at it, like the trash behind us, it's killing all the grass and it's looking kinda trashy waiting on the contractors to come pick up the trash,” Jimmy Hernandez, of Private Hauling, said.

Even with the extra workers and longer hours, officials say that piles of debris could be sitting in front of homes for weeks or maybe even longer before collectors get around to removing it.