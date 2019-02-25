Local Boy Scout Ranger laid to rest

CLINTON - Boy Scouts and those wishing to pay their respects lined Highway 10 Sunday as the body of slain ranger, Brad DeFranceschi, 48, was brought to Masonic Cemetery in Clinton.

DeFranceschi was shot and killed Oct. 9. Police identified and arrested Ryan Sharpe for his murder as well as two other men.

Friends and family gathered at the Avondale Scout Reservation prior to the procession for DeFranceschi, who had been with the Boy Scouts for over 17 years.

"Ranger Brad" was given a broken arrow ceremony prior to his burial. The tradition is a Boy Scout honor.

"The amount of scouts and leaders and various individuals that will show up here today, it's because he touched their life in some form or fashion," Timmy Straight of Healing Place Church and a fellow Boy Scout said. "Whether it was personal one on one or just in a group setting, this was home to him."