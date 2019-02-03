58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Livy deputies preparing to play Santa

Related Story

DENHAM SPRINGS - Santa hats and sirens don't usually go together, but they do in Livingston Parish. Sheriff's deputies are doing their part to be Santa's helpers on the streets for their annual Christmas Crusade for the Children.

So far 1,200 kids have had their Christmas wishes granted, but they're expecting another 400. Volunteers throughout the community are helping crusader fulfill kids' wishes, but today is the last day for families to sign up.

You can sign a family up if you know they need a little help making Christmas wishes come true. They'll bring smiles to hundreds of kids with some star power. John Schneider from 'Dukes of Hazard' will be hand delivering gifts with the deputies on December 19th.

If you want to help the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office with their Crusade, they'll be collecting toys today and tomorrow at Wal-Mart and Bass Pro Shops from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day.

2une In on Friday, December 19th for more on Livingston Parish's Christmas Crusade for the Children.

News
Livy deputies preparing to play Santa
Livy deputies preparing to play Santa
DENHAM SPRINGS - Santa hats and sirens don't usually go together, but they do in Livingston Parish. Sheriff's deputies are... More >>
4 years ago Friday, December 12 2014 Dec 12, 2014 Friday, December 12, 2014 6:14:00 AM CST December 12, 2014

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days