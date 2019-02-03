Livy deputies preparing to play Santa

DENHAM SPRINGS - Santa hats and sirens don't usually go together, but they do in Livingston Parish. Sheriff's deputies are doing their part to be Santa's helpers on the streets for their annual Christmas Crusade for the Children.

So far 1,200 kids have had their Christmas wishes granted, but they're expecting another 400. Volunteers throughout the community are helping crusader fulfill kids' wishes, but today is the last day for families to sign up.

You can sign a family up if you know they need a little help making Christmas wishes come true. They'll bring smiles to hundreds of kids with some star power. John Schneider from 'Dukes of Hazard' will be hand delivering gifts with the deputies on December 19th.

If you want to help the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office with their Crusade, they'll be collecting toys today and tomorrow at Wal-Mart and Bass Pro Shops from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day.

2une In on Friday, December 19th for more on Livingston Parish's Christmas Crusade for the Children.