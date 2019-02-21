Livingston Parish cutting property taxes as flood victims rebuild

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Gwen Jackson and her husband have been living in a one-bedroom FEMA trailer in Denham Springs for almost a year.

"It's tight, but I thank God because we could have been outside. But God blessed us to have this unit right on our property," Jackson said.

The trailer sits in front of their 1,800-square-foot, three-bedroom home that's being fully restored. Everything is being replaced, from floors, to ceiling fans, to a new kitchen sink.

Even though the Jacksons haven't lived in their home since the flood, they still have to pay property taxes. But Livingston Parish officials are cutting their 2017 property taxes by a full 25 percent.

Between 80 and 85 percent of all the structures in Livingston Parish had some type of flood damage.

The recovery process has been a slow one and the Jacksons can't wait until their recovery is finished and they are back in their home.